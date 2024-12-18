Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Sreeleela’s song Kissik leaks online; Rashmika aka Srivalli’s baby bump steals the show

Ahead of the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the most talked about aspects of the film was lead star Allu Ajrun’s special song with Sreeleela. Reports suggested that this track, which was earlier rumoured to star Shraddha Kapoor, would be much like Samantha and Allu Arjun’s chartbuster hit Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise (2021). When the lyrical video of Sreeleela and Allu Arjun’s Kissik arrived, it only gave fans a teaser of their chemistry as the actors performed the high-energy hook step. Well, the entire music video of Kissik, which released in theatres with the film, has now been leaked online. And there’s a surprise! Allu Arjun, Sreeleela and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2 song Kissik

The four minutes long video begins with Sreeleela entering a party, opening her hair as she walks in style. She goes on to burn the dance floor with her groovy moves. Her body is moving like water! Trust us when we say that these are some high level dance moves. Sreeleela’s floorwork will further drop your jaw, making you wonder how is this even possible. The camera then shifts to Pushpa Raj and Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna. Yes, you read that right! Srivalli is a part of the song. But that’s not the only surprise. While Allu Arjun and Sreeleela rock the stage, a pregnant Srivalli stands close by, making cute actions at her husband.

Rashmika looks adorable with those expressions, dressed in an orange saree as she flaunts her baby bump. She is glowing! The actor is decked up in jewels, which suggests that the couple are hosting a big bash in the film. Coming back to Allu Arjun and Sreeleela, they are pure fire together. When the lyrical video released and we witnessed the hook step, some netizens had claimed that Samantha’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was far better. However, after watching this leaked video, it is safe to say that Sreeleela’s performance in Kissik is equally impressive.

What did you think of Allu Arjun’s chemistry with Sreeleela and Rashmika in Kissik?