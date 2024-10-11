Sarfira on OTT: Akshay Kumar leaves fans impressed; netizens call his film an ‘acting masterclass’

This year, Akshay Kumar shined on the silver screen in two back to back releases. He tickled the audiences’ funny bone with Khel Khel Mein and left fans gushing over his acting chops with Sarfira. While his films received mixed to good reviews, sadly both the releases underperformed at the box office. But when Khel Khel Mein arrived on the digital platform this week, Akshay’s comic timing won the internet over. Well, today, Sarfira also released on OTT. Like Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira also managed to impress fans. At least that’s what Twitter suggests. Sarfira has now arrived on OTT

We are talking about the Twitter reactions received by Akshay’s drama film, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Radhikka Madan along with Tamil superstar and the film’s co-producer Suriya in a cameo. Lauding Akshay’s performance as Vir Mahatre, a netizen tweeted: “This is a masterpiece where your acting is at its peak. Sarfira, a masterpiece that every scene touches our hearts no matter what the BO numbers say. It teaches us to never give up and to be brave. I am proud of you for making such movies. You are a diamond. The most versatile Superstars 🧡🙏.”

Talking about one particularly impactful scene from the film, a social media user gushed, “Acting masterclass from #AkshayKumar in this airport sequence of #Sarfira 💥💥It's a very difficult sequence, but the way he pulled off shows a lot about his range of acting even in the emotional scenes 👌”, whereas another netizen shared, “Fantastic movie and brilliant acting by Akshay Sir, You are my favourite actor. You are the best in bollywood both professionally and a great human being. God will always bless You with lots of success. Skyforce, Jolly LLB3, Welcome to Jungle, Bhoot Bangla will be superhits.”

While he soars high on success with the love received by his films on OTT, fans can’t wait to see Akshay shine on the big screen again. His exciting line up includes Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again, Sky Force, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome To The Jungle among others.