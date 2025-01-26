Twinkle Khanna reacts to ‘ridiculous rumours’ questioning Kareena Kapoor's absence during Saif Ali Khan's attack

What Twinkle said

In her column, Twinkle wrote: “In the wake of Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing, a sense of vulnerability has taken root in homes everywhere. After a period of detaining every naturally spindly man they could find, and some on Ozempic, the cops have finally nabbed the perpetrator. While Saif was in hospital, ridiculous rumours swirled that his wife hadn’t been at home or had been too intoxicated to help him during the assault. The absence of any sort of evidence did nothing to stop these dumb theories. People just enjoyed shifting the blame onto the wife — an all-too-familiar pattern.”

‘They’ll blame you for not handling him right’

She went on to write further on this issue. It read, “This is a widespread issue, not limited to couples in the public eye. If your husband gains too much weight, you are not taking care of his health; if he loses too many kilos, you are not feeding him well. If your house is untidy, you are lazy; if it’s too neat, you are a control freak. If you work, you are too ambitious; if you don’t, you are good for nothing. If he’s caring, they’ll claim you’ve manipulated him; if he’s indifferent, they’ll blame you for not handling him right. Last week, I attended a small family gathering where one of the relatives remarked, ‘Look, my five uncles are bald, and the one who still has hair, he is the only one who is not married’. Apparently, wives can also be blamed for baldness. In this context, I suppose it’s accurate to say that behind every man, loser or leader, stands a woman who is about to be vilified, at the drop of a hat, or with it firmly on her head.”

Kareena was apparently out of her residence the night the attack happened on Saif. In her Instagram Stories, she had posted some pictures of a night-out with friends, which also included actor Sonam Kapoor.

The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted Saif's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Kareena had earlier taken to Instagram to break her silence on the incident. “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” she wrote.