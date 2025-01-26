Saif Ali Khan steps out of home with Kareena Kapoor for first time after knife attack, heavy security covers them. Watch

The attack on actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat on January 16 left the entire industry in shock. The actor was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital five days later, where he underwent surgery. He returned home and greeted his fans. On Sunday, January 26, the actor was seen stepping out of his residence for the first time with heavy security following him. Kareena Kapoor was also seen along with him. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan attack case: Saba is touched by ‘kind concern’ as brother recovers, wishes strength for family) Saif Ali Khan was seen with Kareena Kapoor at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning.

Saif steps out with Kareena

In a video captured by a paparazzi account and shared on Instagram, Saif was seen coming out of his Bandra residence. Kareena, sporting a grey sweatshirt and a cap, walked ahead of Saif and entered the car. Saif was seen in a pair of jeans and a blue shirt, surrounded with a team of security. The two of them got into the car, and moved out. A second car also followed them out of the gates of their residence.

More details

Saif was discharged on Tuesday afternoon after spending 5 days at the Lilavati Hospital. The doctors at Lilavati Hospital said he was leaking spinal fluid when he arrived at the hospital. He underwent a five-hour surgery and was shifted to ICU after he reached there. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body.

The actor was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Kareena had earlier taken to Instagram to request privacy in the wake of the incident. “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” she wrote.