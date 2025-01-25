Saif Ali Khan attack case: Saba is touched by ‘kind concern’ as brother recovers, wishes strength for family

The attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra residence shocked the entire industry. The actor had to be admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent a surgery, and was discharged last week. On Saturday, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared that she is feeling ‘relaxed’ after a long week and wished Saif a ‘speedy recovery’ in the presence of family members. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after stabbing incident, heads back home with wife Kareena Kapoor) Saba Ali Khan posted a note on Instagram about brother Saif Ali Khan.

What Saba said

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba shared a selfie of herself and wrote in the caption, “Relaxed… after a long week! So moved by the kind concern from so many people who checked into know how I am, from all across the world. And wishing bhai a speedy recovery and the family love and strength with their support. Blessed and grateful. Thank you.”

Saba via Instagram Stories.

She also wished Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu on their 10th wedding anniversary in her Instagram Stories.

More details

Saif was discharged on Tuesday afternoon after spending 5 days at the Lilavati Hospital. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital said he was leaking spinal fluid when he arrived at the hospital. He underwent a five-hour surgery and was shifted to ICU after he reached there. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had requested privacy regarding the incident in an Instagram post, writing, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage."

The intruder was caught by the Mumbai Police and is currently under police custody. Several CCTV cameras and security were placed at the actor's residence after the knife attack.