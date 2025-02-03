Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Ghattamaneni have a ‘lovely evening’ at Ed Sheeran's concert in Hyderabad. See pics

Mahesh Babu’s wife, former actor-model Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni attended the Ed Sheeran +-=÷x 2025 India Tour concert in Hyderabad on Sunday. Namrata took to Instagram to post pictures and videos of them attending it with Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti and Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally’s daughter Aadya. (Also Read: Armaan Malik takes Ed Sheeran around Hyderabad; opens his +-=÷x 2025 India Tour) Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Ghattamaneni with Aadya and Sukriti.

Namrata, Sitara at Ed Sheeran concert

First, Namrata posted a selfie she clicked with Sitara, Sukriti and Aadya on her Instagram stories, writing, “Ed Sheeran ready (sparkle emoji).” She then shared a bunch of pictures and videos on her feed, writing, “A lovely @teddysphotos evening with our touring gang!!” The pictures show Sitara and her friends dressed in matching white tee shirts with Ed Sheeran’s name on the back. They also hold up a custom-made old-school poster they made for the concert. One video shows them grooving as Ed sings on stage at Ramoji Film City.

Ed Sheeran’s concert in Hyderabad

Ed performed in Hyderabad as part of his six-city tour in India. He performed in Pune before this and will soon have concerts in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. Armaan Malik opened for the singer here, performing his hit song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Ed and Armaan went to the Falaknuma Palace earlier in the day, and the Shape of You singer posted pictures and videos of him enjoying live music and traditional Indian food there. Armaan and Ed also have a song together called 2Step.

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen on screen in the 2024 Trivikram Srinivas-directed Guntur Kaaram. He is now shooting an action-adventure film with SS Rajamouli. The film is also rumoured to star Priyanka Chopra, though an official announcement has yet to be made. Sukriti recently debuted in the film Gandhi Tatha Chettu.