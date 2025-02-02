Armaan Malik takes Ed Sheeran around Hyderabad; to open his +-=÷x 2025 India Tour tonight

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform in Hyderabad as part of his +-=÷x 2025 India Tour, and Armaan Malik is opening the concert for him, slated to be held in Hyderabad on February 2. The singers previously performed their song 2Step at a concert in Mumbai last year. (Also Read: Ed Sheeran celebrates return to India, kicks off 6-city tour with concert in Pune. Watch) Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran performed together in Mumbai last year and have a song together called 2Step.

Armaan Malik to open for Ed Sheeran

Ed will perform in Hyderabad at the iconic Ramoji Film City on Sunday evening. This is his second show in India as part of his six-city tour after Pune. Armaan announced the news of his performance with Ed on his Instagram, writing, “See you tonight Hyderabad! Doing a special set for Ed in your beautiful city.”

A screengrab of Armaan Malik's Instagram stories.

As for Ed, the singer-songwriter seems to be making the most of his time in Hyderabad before the concert. Posting a video of him enjoying live music and Indian food on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Hyderabad we are here @armaanmalik is taking me around to see the sites.”

A screengrab of Ed Sheeran's Instagram stories.

Ed Sheeran’s friendship with Armaan Malik

When Ed was in India for his Mathematics tour last year, he caught up with Armaan ahead of his concert in Mumbai. He even danced to the Indian singer’s hit song Butta Bomma from the 2020 Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Armaan also posted a picture of him and Ed striking Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose, which they recreated during their Mumbai performance last year. Ayushmann Khurrana had also met Ed back then and clicked pictures with him.

Armaan is known for hits like You, Control and Butta Bomma, apart from his song 2Step with Ed. Ed is an English singer-songwriter who delivered hits like Shape of You, Perfect and Bad Habits. After Pune and Hyderabad, he will perform in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR.