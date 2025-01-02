Armaan Malik gets married to Aashna Shroff: All you need to know about his influencer wife

Singer Armaan Malik recently tied the knot with his fiancée, Aashna Shroff, in a picturesque setting that has left everyone mesmerised. As the news of their wedding spreads, many are curious to know more about the bride. Also read: Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff wedding pics: Bride ditches red for dreamy orange lehenga, matches veil with groom's sherwani Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff shared the happy news on Instagram.

Who is Aashna Shroff? What does she do? Here's a rundown of everything we know about Armaan Malik's better half.

Roots in Mumbai

Aashna was born on August 4, 1993, in Mumbai. She hails from a Sindhi Hindu family. She has completed her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) from Mithibai College, Mumbai, following which she went on to pursue a degree in fashion from the London College of Fashion. She also explored Interior Designing and Photography. She also studied at New Zealand Tertiary College.

Not always an influencer

Before becoming a fashion influencer, Aashna started her career as a preschool teacher. However, her passion for fashion led her to enter the industry in 2013.

Vlogging her way to fame

It was in 2013 when she started blogging, and strengthened her influence by creating her YouTube channel, The Snob Journal. It focuses on beauty, fashion, and travel. After launch, her channel quickly garnered over 1.5 lakh subscribers. She launched her online fashion store, The Snob Shop, on Facebook.

The influencer tag

Over the years, Aashna has solidified her position in the influencer world by collaborating with major beauty brands such as NYKAA, L’Oreal, Maybelline, and Estee Lauder. In 2023, she was named the Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year.

Family life

Aashna has been raised by her single mother, Kiran Shyam Shroff, a successful model. In her earlier interviews, Aashna shared that she was inspired to follow her passion for fashion. Her mother’s journey encouraged her to carve her own path.

Aashna’s net worth

According to several reports, Aashna has amassed an impressive net worth of approximately ₹37 crore. The wealth comes from her partnerships with top brands and her YouTube channel. She has over 1 million followers on Instagram.