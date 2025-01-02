Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff wedding pics: Bride ditches red for dreamy orange lehenga, matches veil with groom's sherwani

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are married! The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony and shared the pictures on Instagram. “Tu hi mera Ghar (You are my home) 🧡,” the newlyweds captioned the photos. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony.

What did Armaan and Aashna wear for their wedding?

Ditching the traditional red hue is a trend that many modern brides have embraced. While Aashna also hopped on the trend, she gave it her own personal twist. The fashion and beauty influencer wore a dreamy orange lehenga beautified with pastel pink and emerald accents. She also wore a pink veil that matched the colour of Armaan Malik's sherwani. Let's decode their ensembles.

Aashna's orange lehenga features a cropped blouse, a lehenga skirt, and a dupatta, which she draped around her petite frame and finally placed on her shoulder. The lehenga set comes adorned in delicate gold Zardozi embroidery, sequin work, and gota patti kadhai. While the choli has a wide square neckline, a sleeveless silhouette, and a midriff-baring hem length, the skirt has a flared ghera.

Aashna completed her wedding ensemble with a pastel pink crinkled silk veil draped on her head. It comes decked in Zardosi work on the border. For jewels, she chose an emerald and diamonds-adorned choker necklace, a matching mang tika, kadhas, and rings. She also wore pink bangles and gold Kaleeras adorned with Sun charms. With her hair tied in a bun, she chose darkened brows, mauve lips, mascara-adorned lashes, muted smokey eyes, and glowing blushed skin for glam.

Meanwhile, the groom complemented his bride in a pastel pink sherwani. He wore a bandhgala sherwani jacket featuring gold Zardozi work, full-length sleeves, and front button closures. He styled it with pants, a matching kurta, a silk turban adorned with a brooch, and a chiffon dupatta embroidered with a broad border.