Katrina Kaif rings in the New Year in 1.6 lakh dress that will drain your wallet. It’s so cute though!

Katrina Kaif wore the dreamiest mini dress to ring in the New Year by the beach. The actor posted pictures of her celebrations on Instagram with the caption, “2024 🔚 2025 💫 Happy New Year !!!” The post features photos of Katrina smiling brightly for the camera and a click of the beach with an illuminated 2025 in the backdrop. Katrina Kaif wore a dreamy printed mini dress for New Year celebrations.

What did Katrina Kaif wear for New Year celebrations?

The pictures show Katrina dressed in a white polka dot print mini dress. It is from the shelves of the Australian luxury clothing label Zimmermann. Made from a silk-blend linen fabric, the mini dress is from the brand's Resort '25 collection. It features halter spaghetti straps that form a cross detail on the open-back design. The layers of ruffles along the bodice and hem, black polka dot print, a large bow on the side, and an asymmetric mini hem length add the feminine touch.

What is the price of Katrina's dress?

Katrina's Zimmermann dress is available on the brand's official website. It is called the Crush Ruffle Halter Mini Dress. Adding the ensemble to your closet will cost you USD 1,850, which is approximately ₹1,58,706.

Katrina's dress is worth ₹1.58 lakh.

More about Katrina's look

The actor ditched accessories and kept the styling minimal to glam up the mini-length outfit. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail, and for the glam, she chose a no-makeup makeup look featuring darkened brows, glossy pink lips, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin.

The internet loved Katrina's latest pictures and showered her with compliments. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal hearted the post. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel dropped heart emojis. A fan called the actor ‘hot’. Another commented, “Gorgeous always @katrinakaif ❤️.” A comment read, “That's our MRS KAUSHAL.” Another said, “Vicky Kaushal must have prayed to the right gods.”