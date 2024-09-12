Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff set red carpet fashion goals at Emily in Paris premiere in Rome

The popular comedy-drama series Emily in Paris is back with the second part of the fourth season, and the premiere took place in a grand way in Rome, Italy. From the stars of the show, the premiere was attended by the A-listers of film and fashion fraternity. Popular songwriter and pop icon Armaan Malik and his fiancé Aashna Shroff were also present at the premiere of Emily in Paris in Rome. The singer walked the red carpet with Aashna Shroff and gave us major fashion goals to refer to. Armaan Malik walked the red carpet with Aashna Shroff and gave us major fashion goals to refer to.(Instagram/@aashnashroff)

Here's what Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff wore for the red carpet:

The couple merged style and class on the red carpet with their recent looks. The sippets of their looks started doing rounds on the Internet and garnered a lot of love. The couple chose to go black and white for their red-carpet look. Armaan Malik looked sharp in a black shirt and a black suit, teamed with a pair of formal black trousers. Armaan's black suit featured black embellished details throughout and added festive vibes to his overall look. In sleek black formal shoes, Armaan rounded off his look.

Aashna Shroff, on the other hand, looked stunning as ever in a black and white gown featuring one-shoulder details. The white bodycon gown came with a black wrap detail around one shoulder, cascading to a short trail with an asymmetrical hem and a tie-up detail on one side.

In no time, the pictures were flooded with likes and comments from Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s fans on Instagram. Aashna Shroff shared a few snippets, to which one netizen commented, “Power couple,” while another comment read, “You two were probably the most gorgeous ppl there.” A comment from Netflix's official account read - “Obsessed with this Rome-ance.”

Aashna further accessorised her look for the day in sleek diamond drop earrings, and a diamond necklace. She added the pop of colours to her look with a golden purse in one hand. Armaan Malik accessorised his look with a ring in his left hand. Needless to say, we are scurrying to take notes from Armaan malik and Aashna Shroff on how to keep it simple yet stylish.