International Dog Day| Armaan Malik says dog Tofu has prepared him and fiancé Aashna Shroff for the future

Armaan Malik never considered himself "a dog person” growing up, but all that changed in 2015 when his brother, musician Amaal Mallik brought home Handsome. “He wasn’t just a pet; he became family. Over the nine years we spent together, Handsome showed me a kind of love and loyalty I hadn’t known before. Losing him earlier this year was incredibly tough, but the bond we shared will always hold a special place in my heart,” Armaan shares. Armaan Malik and fiancé Aashna Shroff with their dog Tofu

While Handsome remains irreplaceable, the musician welcomed a new family member just a few weeks back as he and fiancé Aashna Shroff adopted their dog Tofu. He shares, “We weren’t actively looking to adopt a puppy, but deep down, Aashna and I always knew it was something we wanted to do. One day, thanks to the The Anubis Tiger Foundation (NGO) and a tip from Aashna’s manager, we learned about a little pup in need of a home.” Sharing the reason behind the name, Armaan says: “The moment I laid eyes on him, the name ‘Tofu’ just slipped out—it felt so natural, like it was meant for him. There was something about his face that just matched the name perfectly.”

Being a pet parent has been a challenge for the singer, but he is loving every part of it. “Handsome had a bit of an aloof personality and since he was our family’s first experience with a dog, we were learning as we went. With Tofu, things are different. Aashna and I both have some experiences with dogs, and we’re incorporating all that we’ve learnt with Tofu. I’ve realized I’m an extremely loving pet parent. I’m not sure how I’ll be as a father one day, but this experience has shown me how much care and affection I have to give,” he shares.

Adopting Tofu was the first big step Armaan and Aashna took together after their engagement. Ask him how it has evolved their relationship, and he says, “With Tofu, our home feels even more complete. It’s amazing how much love and joy he’s brought us. Becoming pet parents has been a big responsibility, but juggling our schedules to ensure Tofu gets the care he needs has brought us closer as a couple. We've grown more responsible, and this experience has strengthened our bond in ways we never imagined. Taking this step has truly made us feel like a united team, preparing us for the future ahead.”

Armaan also reveals how Tofu loves his music as he remembers the first time he played guitar in front of his kid. “Tofu had never heard a musical instrument before, and he got so excited that he jumped onto my lap and started barking along with the rhythm of my strumming,” he recalls, adding, “The most special aspect of the human-dog connection is the sheer, unconditional love that dogs give. Dogs give their love freely, asking for nothing in return but affection and care. This purity and simplicity make the bond with them truly exceptional, surpassing even the closest human relationships.”