Armaan Malik: Being in love has changed me as an artiste

Singer and music composer Armaan Malik has had a great year so far, especially with his on-stage performances with International artists such as Eric Nam, Lauv, and more recently Ed Sheeran. And in the coming year, he intends to release his best independent music ever, starting with his upcoming song Tera Main Intezaar. Armaan Malik has his birthday plans sorted.

“It’s been quite a hallmark year for me from a live concert perspective because I have had the opportunities to do something that probably very few Indian artists have gotten. So I feel that has already topped first half of the year,” agrees Malik.

Another highlight for Malik has been in his personal life ever since he got engaged to Aashna Shroff in October last year. And with so much love around him, it is bound to spill into his music, too.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran is back in India and Bollywood has claimed him again: Singer dances to Butta Bomma with Armaan Malik. Watch

“As someone who is an extremely romantic person, I think that being in love has changed everything for me. Especially when you are engaged to your life partner, it’s such a big step in your personal life, it is bound to have an impact as an artist,” says the singer, further explaining how being in love reflects in his music.

“When I am singing a song today, I am feeling every single word that is coming out of my mouth. I don’t think that was true years back when I was not with Aashna. The words of my song have taken a deeper meaning because of my love life and relationship,” tells us Malik, who turns 29 today.

As for his birthday plans, Malik shares how the celebrations are well-organised and divided neatly between friends, family and his fiancee, with who he’d be celebrating his first birthday after being engaged. Not only is it about the people he loves, but also about the food he enjoys.

“I am a big foodie, so I am definitely going to visit my favourite restaurants. I have planned Italian for lunch and South Indian food for breakfast. Planning food is more important! I have planned different things with everyone. So one is with family, one is with friends and one is with only Aashna,” he gushes, revealing that while plans this year are low-key, he will have a big one next year for sure.