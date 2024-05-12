Mother's Day 2024: Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik's mum reveals she quit her job to manage them and their musical careers

Musicians Armaan Malik, 28, and Amaal Mallik, 33, have given plenty of hit chartbusters together and individually. And the love for music is rooted in them since their childhood days, reveals their mother Jyothi Malik. Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik with their mother Jyothi Malik.

A former teacher by profession, she had to eventually quit her job to support her sons’ musical aspirations and journey. “I’ve taught in big schools in Mumbai, but when my kids needed me, I put all that aside. I dedicated myself to taking them for their various music classes and recordings as both started working very early. So, managing them and their careers took over my teaching profession,” says Jyothi, who grew up in Hyderabad and Kolkata, and since her father had a transferable government job, she had a chance to experience life in several different cities before settling to study in Mumbai.

Admitting that she had no qualms about choosing kids over career, Jyothi shares that Armaan and Amaal’s childhood has given her some of the most heartwarming memories.

“When Amaal was around four, he showed great interest in playing the piano since my father-in-law used to teach music, and also, there were musical sittings happening at home .When children his age would be playing games and sports, Amaal wanted to spend as much time as possible with the piano. So, we enrolled him into piano classes,” she recalls.

Talking about Armaan, she reveals that as a baby, he would sing himself to sleep. “It reached a point that my my father-in-law said, ‘Ye toh abhi se sur me gaata hai’. So, when he was around three, he sang Nanha Munna Rahi Hun at his pre-school, and we decided to enroll him in singing classes,” she says.

Asked if her sons were naughty while growing up, Jyothi laughs, “Amaal was naughty as a kid, but Armaan was slyly naughty. Armaan would push Amaal’s milk glass, spill it and then pretend to cry as if Amaal hit him and get Amaal into trouble. I remember this very funny incident when their dad (Dabboo Malik) was performing at a show in Nepal at a Casino and Armaan went missing. We had to shut the venue doors and search for him and guess what, we found Armaan under a roulette table playing with the colourful balls. It was scary but ended funny.”

And the elder one was no less, as Jyothi goes on to share, “Amaal was obsessed with He Man’s character so much so that he had collected a bag full of these toys and every time he was upset with me, he would take the toys and threaten us that he was leaving home.”

Armaan Malik: Mum is an incredibly driven woman

Her unwavering determination serves as a constant source of inspiration for me. Her never say die attitude motivates me to strive for excellence in everything I do. If there’s one trait of my mother’s that I aspire to emulate, it’s her strength. I admire her ability to remain unshakeable in the face if adversity, and I hope I can cultivate that same inner strength within me. One quality I’ve inherited from my mother is her persistence. She’s an incredibly driven woman.

Amaal Mallik: Without Mum there is no ‘hum’

I think I am the male version of who she is in every possible way. She has taught me to be rebellious in every possible way. That’s who she was a teenager, when she tells us her stories from her times growing up. She has been someone who is a risk take, she has time and again never given up. Her perseverance factor of life, that is something my mother taught me. It was all about, you can fight luck and talent and many other obstacles. May be you don’t have certain kinds of talent, may be luck is not favouring you but perseverance, self belief, relentless is something which I have taken to because of my mother. Every teaching of hers is where Armaan and I, are in life. I think we wouldn’t be able to be so close to realities of life and understand how to take obstacles and things life throws at you head on, that would have never happened if that was not for my mum. She is the backbone of this family and the anchor for all three of us, Armaan, me and dad. Without mum there is no ‘hum’.