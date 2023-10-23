News / Entertainment / Music / Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff laugh, pose for pics as they get officially engaged: 'Future Mr & Mrs'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 23, 2023 08:05 PM IST

In August this year, Armaan Malik shared a string of romantic pictures from his dreamy proposal to Aashna Shroff. Now, they are officially engaged.

Singer Armaan Malik and his girlfriend-social media influencer Aashna Shroff got officially engaged. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the duo shared a joint post as they gave glimpses inside their party. (Also Read | Armaan Malik proposal video out: Singer serenades fiancé Aashna Shroff with a special song, kisses her)

Aashna Shroff and Armaan Malik shared a post.
Armaan and Aashna's new post

In the first photo, Armaan and Aashna smiled and held hands as they looked at each other. In the second picture, both of them flaunted their engagement rings as they laughed resting their heads next to each other.

What Aashna, Amaan wore for the bash

For the occasion, Aashna wore a printed white saree and a black sleeveless blouse. Armaan opted for a white shirt under a beige blazer and pants. They captioned the post, “Officially future Mr & Mrs (engagement ring).”

Fans react to their pics

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Congratulations you two- wish you a lifetime of love and happiness. Also, absolutely love the venue aesthetic." Another comment read, "Literally the happiest! Wishing you two cuties a life that’s filled with love, laughter and happiness !!!" "Just look at the radiance and happiness on these two’s faces," an Instagram user said.

Earlier, several videos and pictures from their engagement party emerged on social media platforms. The duo cut a huge cake, shared anecdotes and celebrated the occasion with their friends.

Armaan, Aashna's engagement in August

In August this year, Armaan shared a string of romantic pictures from their dreamy proposal on Instagram. He had captioned it, “And our forever has only just begun.” Armaan donned a light green suit paired with white sneakers, while Aashna opted for a white floral dress. Aashna also shared the pictures and captioned it, “Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you.”

About Armaan

Armaan's musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.

About Aashna

Aashna is a fashion influencer with over 970K followers on Instagram. She frequently shares romantic pictures with Armaan on her social media.

