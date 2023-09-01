Armaan Malik proposal video out: Singer serenades fiancé Aashna Shroff with a special song, kisses her

Earlier this week, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff shared dreamy pictures from their proposal as they made their relationship official. Now, the newly-engaged couple has taken to Instagram to share a candid video from 'the most beautiful day of their lives'. The singer posted the full video of his romantic song for Aashna, Kasam Se - The Proposal, on YouTube. Also read: Armaan Malik proposes to longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff, shares dreamy pics Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's proposal video is out.

Armaan's promise to Aashna

Singer Armaan Malik wrote along with the music video, “Kasam Se is a musical love letter to my better half. An ode to our love story. It’s a promise to her that no matter how difficult the circumstances, I’ll always be there holding her hand through it all. When you find your soulmate, your forever person – there’s no looking back. Aashna is the most special person in my life and I feel extremely lucky to spend the rest of my life with her. Here's to our forever!”

Armaan serenades his fiancé with Kasam Se

The video opens with an excited Armaan saying into the camera, "I can't wait because she has absolutely no idea! Let's go." Armaan revealed that the video was shot two months ago as he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend of six years.

The clip then showed the couple inside a car during a holiday abroad. Armaan was in a white suit, while Aashna, who is a fashion blogger, wore an embellished white dress with red and pink flowers. As he made his way inside the proposal venue, the singer smiled and said, "What a nice, lovely day for proposing." Next, a shocked Aashna was escorted by someone to the proposal venue, and she said to Armaan, "What are you doing? Hold on."

Armaan was then seen serenading his now-fiance as she stood in front of him covering her face and holding back tears. He played the guitar and sang an original track, Kasam Se. He then got down on his knee and asked Aashna to marry him. She, in turn, also got down on her knee and the two kissed.

The video then gave glimpses from the couple's proposal photoshoot as the two hugged and kissed. Aashna also flaunted her huge diamond ring in the clip as she posed with Armaan. The two were then joined by their families and friends. The video ended with throwback videos of the couple over the years.

Reactions to their proposal video

An Instagram user commented on Armaan and Aashna's joint Instagram Reels, "Manifesting a guy, who sings for me like this." Another one said, "The video we all were waiting for (crying emoji)." A fan also wrote, The cutest video I have seen today, pure love."

On August 28, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff had shared beautiful pictures from their proposal. "And our forever has only just begun," read the caption of their joint Instagram post. Celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Tara Sutaria and many others had congratulated the couple.

