Armaan Malik proposes to longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff, shares dreamy pics; Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria react

Singer Armaan Malik is engaged to social media personality and fashion blogger Aashna Shroff. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from his proposal. He wrote in his caption, "And our forever has only just begun (white heart emoji)." Aashna also shared the photos on Instagram with a loved-up caption. The two have reportedly been dating since 2019, but have never spoken publicly about their relationship. Also read: Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff share Halloween party looks Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's proposal pictures are out.

Inside their dreamy proposal

Aashna wrote along with the proposal pictures, "Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you (white heart emoji)." The first picture she posted showed her laughing hard as Armaan got down on one knee to put a ring around her finger.

She wore an embellished white and red dress for the proposal, while Armaan was in a beige suit. The other two pictures showed the couple giving some mushy poses together. In one of the pictures, Armaan kissed Aashna's forehead during an outdoor photoshoot.

Reactions to their dreamy proposal

"Omgggggg (Oh my God) huge, congrats you guys!! Love and happiness..." commented singer Sophie Choudry. Actor Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Aww congrats you guys." Actor Tara Sutaria wrote, "Yaaaayyyyyyy (heart emojis). "Omg omg omg (Oh my God). Congratulations you two," wrote social media personality Nikhil Kandhari.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's relationship

The two don’t refrain from posting about each other on social media and have been spotted at multiple events together, but they never officially announced they were dating. “They were seeing each other in 2017 but then broke up. They then started dating again in 2019,” a source close to Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff was quoted as saying in a 2022 Hindustan Times report.

"They are not hiding their relationship, so it’s weird that no one (from the media) is aware of their relationship. Everyone in the influencers circuit is aware that Aashna is dating Armaan,” the source had said. Another source close to the couple had added, “Armaan doesn’t hide it but why does he need to speak about it? He will speak about it when he feels like it."

About Armaan and Aashna

Armaan Malik is the nephew of music composer Anu Malik. His brother Amaal Mallik is also a singer like him. Main Hoon Hero Tera, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Bol Do Na Zara are some of Armaan Malik's most famous songs. Aashna is a a social media influencer, who blogs about fashion and wellness. She often shares glimpses of her outings and dates with Armaan.

