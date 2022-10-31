Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff share Halloween looks as Gomez Addams and Morticia Addams

Armaan Malik shared many pictures with his rumoured girlfriend Aashna Shroff from their Halloween celebrations. Armaan and Aashna dressed up as Gomez Addams and Morticia Addams respectively from The Addams Family. Along with fans, Tara Sutaria and Harshdeep Kaur reacted to their pictures. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor turns into Anne Hathaway from The Princess Diaries for Halloween)

In the pictures, Armaan wore a black two piece suit with a white shirt and cherry-coloured red bow tie. Aashna wore off shoulder black dress with black heels. In one of the photos, Armaan held a brown stick and Aashna held a bunch of roses while posing for the camera. In another picture, Armaan looked at her with severed hand Thing on his shoulder. In another photo, both of them sat together on a black sofa. Armaan also gave a screaming reaction as he posed with Aashna for Halloween. He posted many pictures from his Halloween photoshoot with Aashna.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Armaan wrote, “You gotta hand it to us, we did our ‘thing’ ( hanging hand emoji). Happy Halloween from Morticia and Gomez Addams (jack-o-lantern and ghost emojis)." Actor Tara Sutaria wrote, “Siiiiiiick!!! (red heart emoji)" and singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Uffff (fire emoji). Ps. It also reminded me of the Raj Kapoor look you did for The Voice, minus the hat.” To which, Armaan replied, “Hahaha I remember that! (laughing and heart emojis).” Entrepreneur Larissa D'Sa commented, “Omggg, you broke the internet!!!”

One of Armaan's fan wrote, “The hand on the shoulder is one of the best things.” Another fan commented, “This has to be my favv post of yours till date.” Other fan wrote, “You guys look amazing together." Many fans appreciated their Halloween look and dropped heart and fire emojis on the pictures.

Armaan Malik is the son of Daboo Malik and nephew of Anu Malik. His brother Amaal Mallik is also a successful singer like him. Main Hoon Hero Tera, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Bol Do Na Zara are some of his most famous songs.

