Shanaya Kapoor turns into Anne Hathaway from The Princess Diaries for Halloween

Actor Shanaya Kapoor recently attended a Halloween party in Mumbai. On the occasion of Halloween, she revealed the inspiration behind her look and it’s none other than Hollywood star, Anne Hathaway. Also read: Aryan Khan sports kohl eyes for Halloween bash, Ananya Panday turns Poo and Navya Nanda plays Jasmine

In the pictures, Shanaya wore a princess tulle dress. She paired it with a tiara and headphones. She also had 90s-inspired sunnies on her, which overall summed up her look. It can instantly remind anyone of the iconic film poster for The Princess Diaries featuring Anne and Julie Andrews. Shanaya also added a bunch of pictures from a photoshoot and a glimpse of the film poster.

Sharing the look, Shanaya used a popular line from the film. She wrote, “Me, a princess? Shut up!” She also added a bunch of emojis with the hashtag ‘Halloween.’ Reacting to the photos, best friend Suhana Khan commented, “Stunnn.” “ICONIC,” added Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Shanaya’s mom Maheep Kapoor, Tania Shroff, Seema Sajdeh and co-star Gurfateh Pirzada too praised the budding actor.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep. Shanaya was recently spotted attending Ananya’s birthday party. She was also joined by Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi among others.

Shanaya will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming film Bedhadak. In the film, she will be co-starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. The film is slated to kickstart the first shooting schedule next year and will release in the same year.

“@shanayakapoor02 @gurfatehpirzada @itslakshyaall set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!!#BEDHADAK!!!!” wrote Karan Johar on social media. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. Earlier in March this year, the makers unveiled Shanaya’s first look of Bedhadak. She will be seen as Nimrit.

