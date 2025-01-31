Menu Explore
Ed Sheeran celebrates return to India, kicks off 6-city tour with concert in Pune. Watch

ANI |
Jan 31, 2025 07:01 AM IST

British musician Ed Sheeran on Thursday kickstarted his 6-city India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune. He will perform next in Hyderabad.

British musician Ed Sheeran on Thursday kick-started his 6-city India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune. Bringing his - = / x Tour to Pune, Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers! (Also Read: Ed Sheeran pays surprise visit to aspiring young Edinburgh musicians)

Ed Sheeran kicks off India tour.
Ed Sheeran kicks off India tour.

One of the highlights of the evening was where Sheeran paused for a moment to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time. He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India.

Singer-actor Dot., best known for The Archies, opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour. The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Ed Sheeran will next perform in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR.

