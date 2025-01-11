Menu Explore
Ed Sheeran pays surprise visit to aspiring young Edinburgh musicians

PA_Media |
Jan 11, 2025 04:29 AM IST

It comes as part of an initiative to help young people grow in talent.

World-famous superstar Ed Sheeran paid a surprise visit to schoolkids in the Scottish capital in a bid to support young musicians. The singer-songwriter visited the Tinderbox Collective, an initiative to foster and develop young musical talent, as part of the Ed Sheeran Foundation. During his visit, the popstar also visited a youth club at Muirhouse Library, where he spoke with a group of youngsters trying their hands at playing musical instruments. He later joined a 100-piece choir at West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, with pupils from Forthview Primary School, Craigroyston Primary School, Pirniehall Primary School, St David’s RC Primary School and Craigroyston High School. Mr Sheeran said: “Music education has shaped who I am. I’ve always enjoyed playing music, and it’s led to some of the best moments of my life. “It is so important to have brilliant music education both in and out of school. It’s great to hear that music tuition is now free in all schools in Scotland, but it is not reaching everyone and we need to do everything we can to make sure it is accessible and inspiring for all children and young people.” Maxwell from Craigroyston High School said: “We were absolutely shocked. I’ve always admired Ed Sheeran and the way he sings and his music. I want to do music and now I feel even more motivated.” A member of the Tinderbox Collective, Anno said: “Unbelievable. I really like Ed and I listen to his music. Just to see him right now is amazing. Crazy. Inspiring.” Jack Nissan, director of Tinderbox Collective, said: “Ed’s visit was so inspiring for all the young musicians in Tinderbox and it’s fantastic to have him advocate for music education and help build links with the wider music industry. “We need to work together across schools, the community and the industry to fill music education with as much energy, diversity and creativity as possible, and to make sure that it is accessible, relevant and inspiring for everyone.”

Ed Sheeran pictured with youngsters involved in the Tinderbox Collective, an initiative that aims to foster and grow young musicians’ talent (Mark Surridge/PA)
Ed Sheeran pictured with youngsters involved in the Tinderbox Collective, an initiative that aims to foster and grow young musicians’ talent (Mark Surridge/PA)

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
