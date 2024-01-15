Internet shocked to see Avantika Vandanapu’s transformation from little girl in Brahmotsavam to Karen in Mean Girls

Actor Avantika Vandanapu recently played Karen Shetty, a 2.0 version of Amanda Seyfried’s Karen Smith, in Mean Girls and now the internet can't seem to get enough of her. Netizens were surprised, to say the least, to see the child actor from Mahesh Babu’s Brahmotsavam, Naga Chaitanya’s Premam and Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi all grown up. (Also Read: 7 things to know about box office queen bee Mean Girls) Mean Girls' Avantika Vandanapu debuted as a child actor in Brahmotsavam

‘What a change’

One fan shared a video of her from a red carpet interview, writing, “#AvantikaVandanapu. Aa Body Structure Enti. Thana Body Language Enti. Intha Change Ah Vammo. #MeanGirls (It’s shocking to see her grow up, her body language has changed too)” Another fan wrote, “my jaw dropped to the floor just knowing she was in a babu movie to mean girls.”

One user on X seemed shocked that she’s the same girl from all these Telugu films, writing, “Can't accept the truth that this is the same girl from #Premam & #Brahmotsavam.” Another just called it all, “the avantika vandanapu lore,” adding, “i hope she does at least one more telugu movie now that shes hit big.”

About Avantika

For the unversed, Avantika was born to a Telugu family in San Francisco, California, US. Her family is originally from Hyderabad and she debuted in 2016 with Mahesh Babu-starrer Brahmotsavam. She later went on to star as a child actor in films like Naga Chaitanya’s Premam, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi. She also debuted in Tamil with Aishwarya Rajesh’s 2021 film Boomika.

Avantika later moved on to English projects, acting in films like Mira A Royal Detective, Diary of a Future President, Spin and Senior Year. She now stars as Karen Shetty, one of the ‘Plastics’ in the reboot of Mean Girls. The film received mixed reviews but she received praise for her performance. Fans have also been sharing clips of her performing a number from the film, along with old pictures of her from childhood. She will soon be seen in a film titled Horrorscope, apart from A Crown of Wishes.

