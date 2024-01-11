Checking in on the Mean Girls cast: What they're up to now

Released back in 2004, Mean Girls achieved blockbuster success, becoming a cultural phenomenon with countless memorable quotes and enduring pop culture moments. Over the years, the film's legacy has expanded, giving rise to a TV movie sequel, a Broadway musical, and a cinematic adaptation of the musical set to premiere on January 12, 2024. The original Mean Girls cast(instagram/meangirls)

In a recent collaboration, original cast members Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra reunited for a special project—filming a campaign for Walmart in support of the brand's holiday deals in 2023.

Let's take a look at the cast of Mean Girls and see where they are now:

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan at the premiere of Mean Girls at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, on January 8, 2024.(REUTERS)

Following her role in Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan ventured into various film projects, including Just My Luck (2006), Georgia Rule (2007), I Know Who Killed Me (2007), Machete (2010), and The Canyons (2013).

After a hiatus from the screen, Lohan made a comeback with the 2022 Netflix holiday romantic comedy Falling for Christmas and another Netflix romantic comedy, Irish Wish, in 2023. In 2022, Lindsay Lohan tied the knot with financier Bader Shammas. Adding to their joy, Lohan announced her pregnancy in March 2023, and their first child, a son named Luai, was born in July of the same year.

Rachel McAdams

Following Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams' career soared to new heights. She became a part of a number of notable and widely acclaimed films including the likes of The Notebook (2004), Wedding Crashers (2005), Midnight in Paris (2011), and Spotlight (2015), earning her an Oscar nomination.

In 2022, she reprised her role as Dr. Christine Palmer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Additionally, the actress went on to star in the 2023 film Are you There Got? It's Me, Margaret which was adapted from Judy Blume's book of the same name. She continues to be on the trajectory of a diverse and successful career in numerous genres and roles.

Rachel McAdams at the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City(Getty Images via AFP)

Amanda Seyfried

After her stint in Mean Girls, Amanda Seyfried had a notable run on Big Love and took on leading roles in the Mamma Mia! film series. She essayed the role of Cosette in Tom Hooper's cinematic adaptation of Les Misérables (2012). Seyfried's was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for an Oscar for her performance as Golden Age Hollywood actress Marion Davies in Mank (2020). In September 2022, she bagged an Emmy for her commendable portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

Amanda Seyfried won her first Primetime Emmy Award for The Dropout in 2022(Reuters)

Lacey Chabert

Following Mean Girls, Lacey Chabert ventured into TV movies and voice-over work, complemented by roles in feature films such as Black Christmas (2006) and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009). Nevertheless, Chabert discovered her true niche when she embraced starring roles in Hallmark Channel movies. She has accumulated an impressive portfolio, participating in over 30 productions for the network.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey at the premiere of Mean Girls at AMC Lincoln Square in New York on January 8, 2024.(AFP)

After Mean Girls, Tina Fey has maintained a prolific presence both in front of and behind the camera. Following her influential tenure as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, which concluded in 2006, Fey went on to create and star in the sitcom 30 Rock.

Her creative endeavors extended to writing, producing, and/or acting in shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Only Murders in the Building. This extensive and critically acclaimed body of work has garnered Fey numerous accolades, including nine Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and seven Writers Guild of America awards.

Lizzy Caplan

Following her role in Mean Girls, Lizzy Caplan gained recognition for her performances in films such as Cloverfield (2008), Hot Tub Time Machine (2010), and Now You See Me 2 (2016). Notably, she assumed significant television roles, portraying Casey Klein on Party Down and Virginia Johnson on Masters of Sex.

Caplan has also appeared on a number of shows, including the likes of True Blood, New Girl, The League, Castle Rock, and Truth Be Told. In her upcoming project, she is set to star as Alex Forrest alongside Joshua Jackson's Dan Gallagher in the Paramount+ series adaptation of Fatal Attraction.