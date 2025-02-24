Police complaint filed after Ram Charan's Game Changer extras allege unpaid dues: Report

Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer was released in January this year. However, according to a report by Telugu Scribe, 350 film extras had yet to be paid ₹1200 each by the end of February. A police complaint was filed, and the extras demanded that Shankar and producer Dil Raju look into the matter and pay their dues. (Also Read: ₹400 crore budget, ₹75 crore spent on songs, box office haul just ₹131 crore: How Game Changer became 2025's first flop) Ram Charan plays dual roles as Ram Nandan and Appanna in Game Changer.

Police complaint filed against Game Changer team

The artists reportedly filed a complaint at a Guntur police station that Game Changer’s movie team cheated them. An artiste called Tarun alleged that 350 extras from Guntur and Vijayawada went to Hyderabad for the film’s shooting after co-director Swargam Shiva promised them ₹1200 each. However, they allege that they have not been paid the money to date, demanding that Shankar and Raju should take cognisance of the matter. They also urged action against Shiva, accusing him of cheating them.

While reacting to the news, people tagged Ram and his cousin, actor Sai Durgha Tej, on X (formerly Twitter). One person commented, “Insta influencers tho paid promotions cheyadaniki dabbulu untayi kani papam kastapadi cnma ki work chesina artists ki iyyadaniki dabbulu levara cheap very cheap (You have money to pay influencers to promote the film but not to give artistes who worked hard for the film, very cheap).” Another pointed out that such things are ‘unfortunately common in the film industry’.

The film’s team has yet to respond to the issue or release a statement.

About Game Changer

Shankar’s Game Changer tells the story of an IAS officer, Ram Nandan, who looks to clean up corruption in electoral politics. When he opposes a corrupt politician, Mopidevi, he discovers something surprising about his past. SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram and Samuthirakani play key roles. Made on a budget of over ₹400 crore, the film earned ₹131.17 crore net in India and ₹186.25 crore gross worldwide, according to Sacnilk.