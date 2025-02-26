Priyanka Chopra's mother recalls how Bareilly was unkind to actor in 2000, called her Miss World win ‘naari shoshan’

In 2000, Priyanka Chopra won Miss India title and later was crowned Miss World. The actor's mother, Madhu Chopra, has shared how hard she has worked from that time to acheive a name in the industry. In a new interview with Lehren TV, Madhu went on to reveal that there were issues after she won the Miss World title, as they were not met kindly when they reached their hometown Bareilly. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's parents were convinced she'd lose at Miss World, made travel plans as 'consolation': And then she won) Priyanka Chopra burnt herself with a curling iron right before the Miss World 2000 pageant.

What Madhu said

During the interview, Madhu recalled what happened at that time. She said, “Jo Bareilly mein humara reception hua that was not kind at all. The state machinery said ye naari shoshan hain, hum log isko nahi accept karenge. Unka funda hai ki jis seher se aayi hain usi seher pe uska welcome hoga. (The state machinery said this is female exploitation and we will not accept this. Miss World required the winner to go back to her hometown for a formal reception).”

‘We were very upset’

Madhu went on to add, “Toh ye tha ki Bareilly jana hain aur Bareilly ne Chief Minister ke office se manaya tha… Toh we can't have her here law and order ka issue, kuch kuch toh bola tha. We were very upset (The idea was to return to Bareilly and even the Chief Minister's permission was taken. But then some excuse was made of a law and order issue).”

Last year in September, Priyanka revisited the same spot at London where she was crowned Miss World, to attend the concert of husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka made her acting debut in the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002), followed by her first Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

Priyanka is touted to star in SS Rajamouli's next, alongside Mahesh Babu. She had teased the beginning of a ‘new chapter’ last month when she was in Hyderabad. An official announcement is expected to be made soon regarding the project. She will be next seen in the American action-comedy Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.