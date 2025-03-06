Priyanka Chopra refused to wear two-piece swimsuit in Miss World, reveals mom Madhu Chopra: 'She maintained her dignity'

Priyanka Chopra cemented her place in pageant history when she became the Millennial Miss World in 2000. The model-turned-actor won the crown at the age of 18 before going on to embark on a successful film career. Now, in a recent interview, her mother Madhu Chopra revealed that Priyanka refused to wear a two-piece swimsuit at the pageant. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra surprised mother Madhu Chopra with John Abraham as a ‘birthday gift’ days after her father's death) Priyanka Chopra during Miss World 2000.

Madhu Chopra on Priyanka Chopra's Miss World win

Talking to Lehren Retro about Priyanka's participation in Miss World 2000, Madhu recalled, "The previous year (1999), Yukta Mookhey had won so we knew the chances were low. Pradip Guha told us, 'It has never happened, but it could happen'. Priyanka was motivated very well."

Madhu then recalled how Priyanka refused to do anything she wasn't comfortable with. “Priyanka ka behaviour, uska conduct, kahin bhi… dekho swimwear mein bhi, they said, ‘Two piece pehno.’ (Priyanka’s behaviour and conduct have always been on point, everywhere. Even during the swimwear competition in the Miss World pageant, the organisers said, ‘Wear a two-piece.’) She said, ‘Na.’ So, she maintained her dignity with professionalism. She didn’t throw tantrums. So they actually respected her aise kehne ke liye (for doing that),” Madhu added.

Priyanka Chopra's career after Miss World

Priyanka had finished as runner-up in Miss India 2000, losing to Lara Dutta. She represented India at Miss World that year, winning the crown. Two years later, she made her film debut with Thamizhan and her Bollywood debut with The Hero. Over time, she established herself as one of the most successful and highest-paid female Indian actors ever.

The actor has been rumoured to star in SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu. However, there has been no official announcement about it. Priyanka was recently in India and spent a lot of time in Hyderabad, fuelling those speculations further.