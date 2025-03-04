Priyanka Chopra surprised mother Madhu Chopra with John Abraham as a ‘birthday gift’ days after her father's death

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29, her mother, Madhu Chopra, revealed in an interview with Lehren Retro. During the same conversation, Madhu also recalled how, soon after her husband's death, Priyanka threw her a birthday party with John Abraham as a special surprise. (Also Read: Madhu Chopra finally reveals if Priyanka Chopra is a part of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29) Madhu Chopra recalls when John Abraham came 'wrapped like a gift' for her birthday bash

Madhu's birthday bash

Madhu said Priyanka insisted on throwing a birthday party for her just six days after her husband's death and recalled, “He passed away on June 10, and my birthday is on June 16. I was turning 60, and they had planned a big party for me. The whole family was already there due to his illness. After his passing, we were grieving, but Priyanka insisted that we go ahead with the party and asked everyone to stay. She said, ‘That’s what Dad would have wanted’.”

Madhu revealed that she is a fan of John Abraham and further recalled, “They had requested John to come at midnight, wrapped like a birthday present. Imagine that! Priyanka said, ‘No, Mum has to have her moment.’ It was such a fun party with a DJ and music. But the rest of the family sat there gloomily, saying, ‘Look at her! She’s dancing! Does she not grieve for her husband?’ Meanwhile, I was thinking, ‘My daughter arranged all this; my kids put in so much effort. They’re all suffering and grieving, but this is how she is honouring her dad.’ Priyanka even said, ‘I am honouring his wish, and you better fall in line with it'. That’s the person she is.”

Madhu further revealed that John walked in wearing a bow tie and looked adorable. When asked if they had taken any photos of the birthday bash, Madhu added that she doesn't remember if anyone even thought of capturing that moment.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work

Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29, which also stars Mahesh Babu. The film is said to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones and was launched in Hyderabad in January this year. She also has Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and the second season of the Russo Brothers' series Citadel in the pipeline.