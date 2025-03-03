Priyanka Chopra embraces her natural beauty at 42 in new pics with Nick Jonas, proves no-makeup skin is always stunning

Many celebs are embracing natural beauty and often share their radiant, makeup-free skin with their fans. Priyanka Chopra is one of them. In new pictures of the actor with husband-singer, Nick Jonas, from an event, Priyanka was seen with barely-there makeup. Her fresh-faced look is a perfect example of keeping it natural, proving that sometimes, less is more. Also read | Priyanka Chopra's DIY beauty secrets for glowing skin, healthy hair and plump lips in your 40s Priyanka Chopra shows off her natural look in new pictures with Nick Jonas. (Instagram/ Jerry x Mimi via Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra's bare-faced new pictures

Fans loved Priyanka's bare-faced photos and said they were a testament to her confidence and natural beauty, proving that she's stunning with or without makeup. One said about her and Nick, “They both look great.” Another commented, “Cuties!!”

The actor wore her hair in soft curls and wore lots of pink lip gloss. Priyanka sported a timeless and chic all-black look – she wore a classic black leather jacket to add an edgy touch to her black minimalist T-shirt and pants outfit.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's skincare routine

Over the years, the actor has spoken in interviews and in her social media posts about embracing natural ingredients. Some of her favourite natural skincare secrets include turmeric-yogurt masks and fresh cream for hydrated lips.

Priyanka swears by a homemade mask made from yoghurt and turmeric powder, a traditional Indian skincare ingredient that gives her skin an instant glow. She also uses fresh cream as an overnight treatment for hydrated and nourished lips.

Here's Priyanka de-tan mask recipe that she shared in an old video by Vogue India: gram flour + yoghurt + lemon + milk + sandalwood powder + turmeric. Mix the ingredients in a bowl. Apply the mask to your face with your fingers or a brush. Leave it on for 15–20 minutes and wash it off.

Celebrities embracing the makeup-free aesthetic

Actor Pamela Anderson has been spotted at events wearing absolutely no makeup. The move's been lauded by celebrities, who called it a ‘natural beauty revolution’ and an ‘act of courage and rebellion’.

But she is not the only star to make that choice. Over the past few years, it has become common for celebrities to show off their makeup-free faces, especially on social media. It's refreshing to see celebs celebrate their natural beauty: Be it Cameron Diaz, Chrissy Teigen or Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.