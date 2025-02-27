Alia Bhatt keeps her style relatable with a no-makeup look, white shirt, and wide-legged jeans

Alia Bhatt wore a simple look that serves as a reminder that fashion is accessible and effortless. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

Alia Bhatt stepped out in a simple yet classic ensemble that's there in every wardrobe. Typically celebrity fashion has high-end styles, sometimes even setting the OOTD style standard high. But occasionally the celebrities step out in simple, casual outfits that feel more relatable. Let's take a look at Alia's simple yet chic get-up.

More about the look

Alia Bhatt stunned in a loose-fitting white shirt, making it ideal for a cosy and casual day out. It departed from the structured look of an ironed shirt as Alia's shirt featured crinkles, further emphasizing the laid-back style. With sleeves rolled up, the formal shirt got a street-style vibe.

For the bottom wear, she went for wide-legged, light-wash, high-waisted denim jeans, while for her footwear, she opted for white, flat sandals.

It seems Alia Bhatt has a soft spot for the classic white shirt and denim combo, as she has been spotted in this ensemble before but with a unique shirt-tucking style.

The star of her look was surely her no-makeup look, a statement in itself that proves every OOTD doesn’t need heavy makeup or glam to make a sartorial impact. It further normalizes the idea that stepping out with a bare face may be even celeb-level stylish.

Why this look is relatable

This look is relatable, in fact even statement-worthy as it reminds that style isn't solely restricted to designer labels. Sometimes it's about the evergreen staples that exist in every wardrobe. Effortless and chic fashion is within reach for all.

More about her work

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina. She will be next seen in YRF's Spy Universe's Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.