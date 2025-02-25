Alia Bhatt gives boring officewear a chic update for outing with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal. Her outfit costs…

Alia Bhatt attended director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday dinner last night with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Actor Vicky Kaushal also attended the celebrations. Alia wore a cream-coloured linen outfit for the occasion. If you loved the ensemble, we found its price. Scroll down to know the details. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday dinner.

Boring officewear gets a chic update

If you thought your office wear wardrobe cannot be a part of your party looks collections, think again. Alia wore a linen two-piece ensemble featuring a top and pants set for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday dinner. The ensemble is perfect for conquering those Monday meetings or slaying a casual workwear look. However, Alia gave the ensemble a chic update with her accessories and makeup look, making it a dinner party-appropriate outfit.

More details about Alia's look

Alia's ensemble is from the shelves of a sustainable clothing and accessories label, Reformation. The cream linen blouse features a shawl lapel with a plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, white-hued frill attachments on the hem, front button closures, a cinched design under the bust, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating her svelte frame.

Alia wore the top with matching cream pants featuring a high-rise waist, flared hem, and ruffled white attachment on the trims. She accessorised the linen look with a small Gucci Bamboo 1947 top-handle bag and matching Horsebit Slingback Pumps from the luxury label. For jewels, she chose rings and gold earrings.

With her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft waves, Alia chose flushed cheeks, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and light eyeliner for the glam.

What is the price of Alia's outfit?

Alia's Reformation ensemble is called the Lilibet Linen Two Piece. Adding the set to your collection will cost you ₹28,000.

Alia Bhatt's outfit is worth ₹28k.

Meanwhile, Alia will be seen next with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Love and War. The actors are currently shooting for the film, which marks her second collaboration with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi.