Katrina Kaif in simple silk suit, no-makeup look and a Rudraksha mala arrives back from Mahakumbh with mother-in-law

Katrina Kaif visited Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. The duo took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, performed several rituals, and listened to the bhajan led by Parmarth Niketan Ashram President. Today, she arrived back in Mumbai with her mother-in-law and chose a simple look for the airport. Katrina Kaif arrives back in Mumbai with her mother-in-law.

For Kat, less is more

The paparazzo photos and videos showed Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's mom arriving in Mumbai. The clips show Katrina exiting the Kalina airport and leaving in a car. She wore a simple yellow silk suit for the airport look while twinning with Veena, who also wore a yellow kurta set. Let's decode Katrina's ethnic look.

More details about Katrina's outfit

Katrina's silk kurta features a split crew neckline, quarter-length sleeves, side slits, and a relaxed fit. The intricate zardozi embroidery, sequin embellishments, and gold gota patti borders round off the design elements. She paired the kurta with matching palazzo pants and a chiffon dupatta that she draped on her shoulders like a shawl.

Katrina styled the silk kurta set with a double-string Rudraksha necklace and broad-framed sunglasses. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, the actor chose glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Katrina Kaif performs aarti

A video shared on Parmarth Niketan's Instagram page showed Katrina performing aarti. Apart from Katrina, Ravina Tandon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rasha Thadani also attended the Parmarth Niketan Mahakumbh Ganga Aarti.

During her visit to Mahakumbh, Katrina and her mother-in-law also took a special tour of Parmarth Triveni Pushp Ashram. For the occasion, Katrina wore a pink cotton suit set featuring an embroidered kurta, a matching dupatta, and pants. She wore an emerald and jade double-string necklace with the ensemble.