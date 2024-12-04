Sara Ali Khan's Rudraksha locket with chic and minimal airport look steals attention

Sara Ali Khan was recently clicked by the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport. The star, known for her minimal and fuss-free attires at the airport, chose another simple look to catch her flight. However, it was the Rudraksha locket that caught everyone's attention. Sara Ali Khan gets clicked at the Mumbai airport.

Sara Ali Khan's Rudraksha locket

Sara, who often visits the Kedarnath temple to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, wore a Rudraksha around her neck as she travelled out of Mumbai. Several paparazzi pages shared Sara's video and highlighted it in their caption. One wrote, “Sara Ali Khan recently went to seek blessings of Shiv Ji in Kedarnath, and now she wears the Rudraksha.” Another wrote, “Wearing Rudraksha Bholenath Ki Bhakt Sara Ali Khan Papped ❤️❤️❤️ Om Namah Shivaya.”

Decoding Sara Ali Khan's airport fit

For her airport look, Sara wore a white fitted top featuring half-length sleeves, a round neckline, a body-hugging silhouette, and a cropped midriff-baring hem. She paired the top with beige track pants featuring contrasting white striped accents, a drawstring detail on the mid-rise waist, a flared straight-leg fit, and side pockets.

Apart from the Rudraksha, Sara chose large-frame sunglasses, a Goyard monogram white tote bag, slip-on chunky sandals, dainty ear studs, and stacked bracelets. She tied her hair in a half-up, half-down hairdo, and for the glam, she chose a no-makeup makeup look.

Sara's trip to Kedarnath

In October, Sara travelled to Kedarnath to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. She shared pictures from the visit with the caption, “Jai Shree Kedar 🙏🏔️🌄🌥️☮️💝 The flowing of Mandakini..🏞️ The aarti sounds 🔔 A milky ocean 🌊 ☮️ Beyond the clouds ⛅️💕 Until next time 🙏 #jaibholenath.”

The post featured photos of Sara posing in front of the temple, meditating in the peaceful location, doing funny antics, and enjoying the views of snow-capped majestic mountains.