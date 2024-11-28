Aishwarya Rai's staple black fit makes another appearance at airport; internet says 'her dressing sense is still so bad'

Aishwarya Rai was clicked at the Mumbai airport in the early hours today. The star returned to India after attending the Global Women's Forum event in Dubai. Sticking to her staple airport style, Aishwarya picked an all-black ensemble. Fans criticised her look. Scroll down to see what she wore. The paparazzi click Aishwarya Rai at the Mumbai airport.

(Also Read | Aishwarya Rai sparkles in blue at Dubai event, fans call her ‘so beautiful’. Watch)

Aishwarya Rai's airport fit

All-black ensembles are Aishwarya's favourite pick whenever she is travelling. The star has never strayed away from the style, making her airport fits quite boring, and her fans agree. This time, she wore an oversized jacket featuring sparkly gold details, a zip closure on the front, full-length sleeves, and a drop-shoulder design. She paired it with a black top and matching skin-fit tights.

Apart from the black airport look, another staple style Aishwarya picked for her travel was her hairstyle - she left her hair loose in a side parting. She accessorised the ensemble with a watch, chunky sneakers, rings, and a black leather backpack. Lastly, smokey eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and pink lips rounded off the glam.

How did the internet react?

Netizens had a mixed reaction towards Aishwarya's airport fit, but mostly, they criticised her OOTD (outfit of the day). One user wrote, “Aishwarya ka hairstyle kabhi change nahi ho raha hai (Aishwarya's hairstyle will never change).” Another commented, “Her dressing sense is still so bad.” A user remarked, “Bakwas (bad) dressing sense like always.” Another wrote, “Ab na sur Raha na taal.”

Meanwhile, one fan complimented her beauty and wrote, “Beautiful, no one can match her.” Another called her “Queen.” A user wrote, “It’s good to see her back to work.”

Aishwarya Rai's film projects

Aishwarya was last seen in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam.