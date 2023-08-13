Malaika Arora sets Melbourne on fire in a red thigh-slit gown and sultry smoky eyes, leaves fans swooning: Watch

Malaika Arora never disappoints with her red-carpet fashion choices. The star is often called one of the OG fashion icons of Bollywood, and her ability to slay risque style choices with elegance and panache is one of the reasons. She did the same while attending an event for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Melbourne. She wore a sizzling red gown featuring a thigh-high slit. Check out her pictures and videos inside. Malaika Arora sets Melbourne on fire in a red thigh-slit gown and sultry smoky eyes. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora attends the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Celebrity makeup artist Meghna Butani took to Instagram to share pictures and a video of Malaika Arora from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She captioned the posts, "Slaying in a Red gown @iffmelbourne" and "Melbourne Diaries with @malaikaaroraofficial. Can never go wrong with sultry dark eyes and straight shiny hair." The snippets show Malaika transforming into the 'dancing lady' emoji as she twirled and showed off her red gown. Scroll through to read our download on her look.

Malaika's sleeveless ruby red-coloured dress features a halter neckline, an OTT flower-shaped applique embellishment on the torso, a fitted bodice, a full back-baring design, a cinched waistline, a pleated skirt cascading to form a floor-sweeping train, a risque thigh-high slit extending till her waist, and a form-fitting silhouette.

Malaika accessorised the ensemble with black killer high heels and minimal jewels, including shimmering drop earrings embellished with a ruby gem and rings. Lastly, she chose kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, sultry smoky eyes, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, mauve lip shade, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter. A centre-parted open silky long tresses gave the finishing touch.

Fans react to Malaika Arora's pictures

Fans took to the comments section to praise Malaika Arora's sizzling red carpet look. One wrote, "Seriously, she is amazing!" Another commented, "Beauty never ends." A fan wrote, "People may troll her, but this woman is on fire. Incomparable." A few others posted heart and fire emojis.