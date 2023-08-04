Malaika Arora's Banarasi saree and plunge-neck blouse are perfect for your best friend's wedding. Here's what it costs

What should you wear to a wedding? Come the wedding season, this question dominates our minds. While comfort and practicality are vital, finding an outfit that is easy to accessorise and serves elegance with its evergreen aesthetic is a must. Amid this, a saree ticks all the boxes. So, if you plan on wearing the six yards, we have the perfect suggestion straight from Malaika Arora's closet. The star slipped into a Banarasi silk saree to attend an event. Scroll through to check it out and know its price. Malaika Arora wears a Banarasi saree and plunge-neck blouse for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora's Banarasi silk saree

On Friday, celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma shared pictures of Malaika Arora on Instagram with the caption, "Golden Girl." It shows Malaika striking poses for the camera while showing off her six yards of elegance - a lime green-coloured Banarasi saree. It is from the shelves of ace Indian designer Anita Dongre's eponymous label. She wore it with a matching plunge-neck blouse, adding an oomph factor to her graceful attire. Find out how you can add the drape to your closet below.

What is the price of Malaika Arora's Banarasi silk saree?

The price of Malaika Arora's Banarasi silk saree(anitadongre.com)

The Anita Dongre saree is called the Abhinaya Banarasi Lime Saree and is available on the designer's website. Adding the silk six yards to your closet will cost you ₹75,000. It is perfect for attending your best friend's intimate wedding or a Haldi ceremony during the wedding season.

Malaika Arora's saree look decoded

Malaika's lime-coloured Banarasi silk saree features broad gota patti borders adorned with gold leaf patterns and sequin embellishments, gold brocade embroidery in floral design, and a broad embroidered pallu. She wore the six yards by pleating it neatly on the front and letting the pallu fall from the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Malaika matched the saree with a lime-coloured sleeveless silk blouse featuring a plunging V neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped silhouette. She accessorised the drape with dangling earrings, a matching bracelet, a choker necklace, and high heels.

Lastly, she chose side-parted open wavy locks, shimmering gold eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, coral red lip shade, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, and beaming highlighter to round off the glam picks.