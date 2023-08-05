Malaika Arora enjoys lunch date with son Arhaan Khan, gives denim jeans and shirt upgrade with elegant styling: Watch

Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai today to enjoy a lunch date with her son, Arhaan Khan. The paparazzi clicked the mother-son duo outside an eatery joint in the city and shared the pictures and videos from the outing on social media. Malaika wore the classic yet basic crisp cotton button-down shirt and denim jeans for the occasion. However, being the fashion queen, she upgraded it with her elegant styling. Scroll through to see her outfit and steal a few notes from her style file. Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan enjoy a lunch date in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora's lunch date look

The paparazzi videos show Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan outside a restaurant in Mumbai. They greeted the media before entering the eatery joint. Malaika slipped into a light blue-coloured crisp cotton shirt and dark blue denim jeans for the occasion. While the top features a wide collar plunge neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves with closed cuffs, a relaxed silhouette, and minimal patchwork embroidery, the pants have a high-rise waist, a flared silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem.

Malaika half-tucked her cotton shirt inside the denim jeans to give more structure to her ensemble. She accessorised the outfit with a Dolce and Gabbana black belt, black pointed high-heel pumps, a black patterned shoulder bag from YSL, a layered chain-link necklace, a statement ring, and tinted sunglasses.

Lastly, Malaika chose open silky-straight tresses, bold ruby red nails, glossy nude lip shade, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan on a lunch outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Malaika's son Arhaan complemented his mom in a relaxed shirt from Nike featuring a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, and an abstract cream and green-coloured logo pattern. He wore it with acid-washed oversized denim jeans, sneakers, a watch, and a clean-shaven face.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. She was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The two divorced in 2016 and co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.