Sobhita Dhulipala wears statement shirt with bodycon dress for Made In Heaven 2 event, serves steal-worthy style moment

Sobhita Dhulipala attended a promotional event for Made In Heaven season 2 recently. Season 1 of the show made Sobhita a household name, and her sartorial choices as Tara Khanna made Sobhita one of the fashionistas to look for. With the release of season 2's trailer, fans are excited to see Sobhita's new fashion choices. And she is not disappointing us at all. Her latest promotional look is proof. Sobhita slipped into a strapless black bodycon dress and styled it over a statement shirt for the occasion. Scroll through to check out her steal-worthy ensemble. Sobhita Dhulipala wore a statement shirt and a bodycon dress for Made In Heaven 2 event. (Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala promotes Made In Heaven Season 2

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to share pictures from a recent photoshoot with the caption, "#KaveriBlues for #TaraKhanna [blue heart emoji] MIH S2 press day." It shows Sobhita dressed in the statement shirt and classic black dress set, a steal-worthy look worthy of your partywear closet. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Reik Studio. Check out Sobhita's post and read our download on her look below.

Sobhita Dhulipala's promotional look decoded

Sobhita chose an electric blue-coloured statement-making shirt, which comes in a see-through dreamy organza fabric. It features a wide notch-lapel collar, a V neckline, layered billowy full-length sleeves, and cinched cuffs.

Sobhita styled it with a classic black strapless midi dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, a fitted waistline, a draped skirt with pleats on the front, a figure-accentuating silhouette, and an asymmetrical hem.

Sobhita accessorised the ensemble with black Christian Louboutin pumps and an oxidised silver choker necklace featuring pearl-white and purple coloured beads. Lastly, she chose purple winged eyeliner, feathered brows, glossy nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheeks, a glowing base, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Made In Heaven Season 2 will premiere on August 10. It stars Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Shivangi Rastogi, Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra. Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar and Sarah Jane Dias, among others, will be seen as the brides.