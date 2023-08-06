Malaika Arora's pre-draped saree by Amit Aggarwal is the IT look that should inspire your wedding season closet

Indian ace-couturier Amit Aggarwal dropped a video on Instagram today featuring Malaika Arora in a gorgeous creation from his collection. Malaika draped herself in a statement saree in a vibrant green shade, serving the IT look to inspire your wedding season closet. Scroll through to check out Malaika's look in the ensemble and steal some styling ideas from the star. Malaika Arora wears a pre-draped saree by Amit Aggarwal for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora in Amit Aggarwal

The official Instagram account of Amit Aggarwal posted Malaika Arora's video and picture with the caption, "Craftsmanship and innovation take centre stage at Amit Aggarwal by working closely with our craftsmen to apply learned techniques on new age material." The post also explained the ensemble's composition - "Handwoven using an array of techniques and hand embroidered with beadwork on a single material" - and called it a new-age saree. And we agree.

Weddings are all about making heads turn by opting for statement-making traditional looks. However, one also needs to make practical and comfortable choices. And a statement saree makes it all possible. Coming to the design details, Malaika's polymer saree in neon green shade features a floor-sweeping pallu draping her shoulder and connected with a metal ring, bead embellishments, front pleats, and a figure-hugging silhouette hugging her enviable frame in elegance.

Malaika Arora stuns in an Amit Aggarwal saree. (Instagram)

The saree also comes attached with transparent noodle straps, a plunging neckline showing off her decolletage, cups connected with a metal ring, a fitted bust, and beaded embellishments.

Malaika ditched all accessories with the six yards, letting the ensemble shine all its own. Lastly, for the glam picks, she chose shimmering silver and pink eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and glowing skin. Side-parted open tresses with wavy ends gave the finishing touches.

You can also take inspiration from Malaika Arora's lookbook and upgrade your wedding wear collection with a statement saree. You can either style it like Malaika or go for a messy bun, bold lip shade, statement earrings, and a choker necklace.