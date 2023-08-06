Pooja Hegde puts a plunge-neck twist to Barbie pink trend in a sensational figure-hugging dress. See pics here

Pooja Hegde is the latest celebrity to join the Barbiecore or the Barbie pink trend kickstarted with Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Pooja took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot featuring her dressed in a sensational hot pink figure-hugging dress. The star put a plunge-neck twist to the viral fad. Scroll through to see Pooja's photos. Pooja Hegde stuns in a sensational figure-hugging dress in Barbie pink shade. (Instagram)

Pooja Hegde's photoshoot in a Barbie pink figure-hugging dress

Pooja Hegde shared her pictures in the Barbie pink figure-hugging dress with the caption, "This Barbie believes in magic [winking face, rainbow, heart and sparkle emojis]." The hot pink-coloured ensemble features gathered designs all over, a risqué plunging neckline reaching over to the waist, full-length sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her svelte frame, and a midi-length hem.

Pooja accessorised the midi dress with embellished strappy high-heel pumps and statement gold rings. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, rouged cheekbones, glossy mauve lip shade, and light contouring for the glam picks. A centre-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch to her look.

The internet love Pooja Hegde's pictures

Netizens complimented Pooja's Barbiecore look in the comments section. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented, "Barbiecore on you is [heart emoji] @poojahegde." A fan commented, "How cute." Another wrote, "Fall in love with your style every day." A user wrote, "A stunner always." A few of her fans also dropped heart and fire emojis to praise Pooja.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Daggubati Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and others. She will be seen next in SSMB 28 with Mahesh Babu.