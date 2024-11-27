Aishwarya Rai sparkles in blue at Dubai event, fans call her ‘so beautiful’. Watch

Aishwarya Rai is currently in Dubai for the Global Womens Forum event. On Wednesday, the official Instagram page of Dubai Women Establishment shared a video of her addressing the audience. (Also read: Reddit digs out exchange where Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law threw shade at her, explained why she never shares her pics) Aishwarya Rai attended the Global Womens Forum in Dubai.

Aishwarya in Dubai

For the event, Aishwarya was dressed in an elaborate blue gown with silver embellishments. She chose smokey eyes for her glam and soft waves for her hairstyle.

Aishwarya spoke about the ‘power of partnerships’, ‘innovations’ and ‘determinations’. Other celebrities who attended the event include beauty mogul Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty and Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who represented Johnny Depp in his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Aishwarya's fans loved seeing her make a public appearance after a while. “Wow she looks very beautiful,” wrote a fan on an Instagram post. Others showered their blessings on her, “Ma shaa Allah 🔥may Allah protect her.”

Aishwarya's recent post

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed the issue of street harassment on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, urging women to never compromise on one's worth and "look the problem directly in the eye".

Aishwarya posted a video on her Instagram handle on Monday as a part of the training programme against street harassment for a beauty brand.

"On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis's Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it (sic)" the 51-year-old captioned the post.

In the video, Aishwarya can be heard saying that women are not responsible for street harassment.

"Street harassment, how do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes, hold your head high. Feminine and feminist," the actor heard speaking in the video.

"My body, my worth, never compromise your worth, do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth, don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault," she said.

Aishwarya was last seen in Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam.