Reddit digs out exchange where Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law threw shade at her, explained why she never shares her pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai, who is the daughter of Brindya Rai and the late Krishnaraj Rai, also has a brother, Aditya Rai. While Aishwarya posts pictures with her mother quite often, she has shared pictures with her brother's family very rarely. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan talks about negativity, finding hope amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai) Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law is Shrima Rai. She is the wife of Aishwarya's brother Aditya Rai.

Reddit digs out old post of Shrima talking against Aishwarya

Now, Reddit has dug out an old post in which Shrima threw shade at Aishwarya when a fan of the actor criticised her for not posting a picture with her. A person commented on an Instagram post, seemingly of Shrima, "Not even a single pic she shares of Aishwarya or Aaradhya." Shrima replied, "You can head over to her page to find all the images of her, and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you (zany face emoji)."

Another person wrote, "I never knew you were Aishwarya's SIL until your recent pictures." She replied, "Good. I want you to see me for me." This led many to infer that Shrima does not share a warm relationship with Aishwarya. The Reddit post was shared with the caption, “So not Just ShwetDi, But Aishwarya Rai's Brother's wife also seems to dislike her.” It has been rumoured that Abhishek Bachchan's sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, also has a frosty equation with Aishwarya.

Reddit isn't very happy with Shrima

Reacting to Shrima's comment, a fan said, "Weren't there rumours that she was misusing Aishwarya's name for some business deals and Aish found out, and all hell broke, plus her bro and his wife were not living with Aish's mother? They had some problems?"

"Whatever the fight may be, at least Aishwarya is classy in not washing their dirty laundry publicly like this or giving such intimate statements to random people in a comment section. She could have responded in a less crass manner, who snaps like a 5-year-old kindergartener," asked a fan. "So, it’s not speculation, Ash is disliked by both Shweta and Shrima," said a Reddit user.

Shrima shares a good bond with Shweta Bachchan

Recently, Shrima posted a photo on her Instagram Stories in which she gave a glimpse of a flower bouquet. It was sent to her from Aishwarya's sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan, sister of Abhishek Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda. The words on the photo read, "Thank you. Nikhil Nanda and Shweta. this is stunning." All his happened amid rumours about discord between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family.

About Aishwarya, Bachchan family

The rumours began in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding. It started when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived separately at the venue. The rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli, made an appearance together.

The rumours gathered momentum after Abhishek or his family didn't wish Aishwarya on her birthday earlier this month. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.