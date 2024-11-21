Step inside Sara Ali Khan's Airbnb wellness retreat in Goa, offering meet-and-greet and yoga session with actor. Pics

Sara Ali Khan will soon host guests at an Airbnb wellness retreat in Goa. The property is in Nerul, a quaint village nestled in North Goa. The actor shared inside pictures of the Airbnb on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the living area, bedroom, garden area, swimming pool, and a birds-eye view of the property. The post also featured a video of Sara where she welcomed the guests. Guests can book Sara Ali Khan's Airbnb wellness retreat from November 27.

(Also Read | Step inside Tara Sutaria's ultra-glam home as she decks it up for her 29th birthday: Pics and videos)

What can you expect at Sara Ali Khan's wellness retreat in Goa?

As per the Airbnb website, guests will have exclusive access to the jungle-inspired property during their two-night retreat. Sara Ali Khan will be curating an ‘exclusive wellness and yoga retreat’. She will also host a yoga experience for her guests, who will enjoy a yoga session led by Sara. It will ‘combine fitness and mindfulness in a nature-inspired setting’.

Over the two-night stay, guests can also expect an exclusive meet-and-greet with Sara. They will also get a chance to savour the actor's favourite healthy dishes, including sprout salad, grilled fish or chicken, hummus with sauteed veggies, palak paneer with roti and tandoori tikkas. The itinerary will also include a guided nature trail, rejuvenating massages that promote relaxation and well-being, and special personalised memorabilia they can take home.

When can you visit?

The doors to Sara Ali Khan's wellness retreat will open on November 27. The bookings will open from 10 am.

Sara Ali Khan takes a dip inside the garden pool at her property. (Airbnb)

About the property

Set amidst Goa's sunny, tranquil landscape, Sara's jungle-inspired oasis boasts a biophilic design, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor spaces with lush greenery, towering bamboo trees, and fragrant flowers, creating a peaceful sanctuary. The house maintains earthy themes with brown, green and white hues.

Sara's Airbnb seamlessly blends earthy tones and relaxation. (Airbnb)

For those looking to unwind, you have a swimming pool to enjoy a refreshing dip, a gazebo to enjoy a starlit dinner, a relaxing massage room, quiet trails amid greenery, two king-size bedrooms, several open spaces, spacious rooms with plenty of sunlight, and a private patio.