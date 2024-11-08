Tired of Goa’s skyrocketing prices? Here are 5 alternative destinations on same budget for your New Year vacay

Love Goa but not the skyrocketing prices? With rising costs, "taxi mafias," and transport issues becoming more common, it's time to consider more affordable alternatives. If you're looking to enjoy a coastal getaway this New Year without breaking the bank, here are five budget-friendly destinations that offer the same beachy vibes, relaxation, and fun, all at the same cost. (Also read: Goa ‘taxi mafia’, overpriced hotels blamed for declining tourism, Indians say ‘Thailand better’ ) Skip Goa and instead explore these budget-friendly travel options.(Unsplash)

1. Bali, Indonesia

Known for its stunning beaches, lush landscapes, and vibrant culture, Bali offers a tropical paradise at a fraction of the cost of Goa. With affordable accommodation, cheap eats, and plenty of activities from surfing to temple tours, Bali is perfect for a budget-friendly getaway.

2. Siem Reap, Cambodia

Siem Reap is not just home to the awe-inspiring Angkor Wat temple complex but also offers affordable hotels, delicious street food, and a vibrant local culture. You can explore historical sites, take boat rides on Tonle Sap Lake, and enjoy the charming night markets—all on a budget.

3. Phuket, Thailand

Phuket’s beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich culture make it a perfect New Year’s destination without breaking the bank. With a variety of budget accommodation options, local seafood, and lively beach clubs, it offers a great mix of relaxation and adventure.

4. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has natural beauty, a wealth of history, and affordable travel, from the immaculate beaches of Mirissa to the historic ruins of Anuradhapura. Sri Lanka offers more affordable travel options for all types of tourists, whether they are surfing at Arugam Bay or going on a wildlife safari in Yala.

5. Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi has reasonably-priced lodging, mouthwatering street cuisine, and easy access to stunning locations like Halong Bay for those seeking a more cultural experience. The city combines lively markets, rich history, and traditional architecture without the high cost.