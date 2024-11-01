Diwali Padwa 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, history, puja rituals and all you need to know about Bali Pratipada

Diwali Padwa, also known as Bali Puja or Bali Pratipada, is celebrated on the first day of Kartik Pratipada, which follows Diwali Puja. This festival coincides with Govardhan Puja, but while Govardhan Puja honours the Govardhan Hill and Lord Krishna, Bali Puja focuses on seeking the blessings of the demon king Bali. Worshipped in India during Diwali due to a boon granted by Lord Vishnu, Bali represents the triumph of good over evil, making this day a significant occasion for devotees. From date to timings, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Govardhan Puja 2024: How to perform Govardhan Maharaj arti for prosperity and happiness? Dos and don'ts to keep in mind ) Diwali Padwa, or Bali Puja, celebrates the demon king Bali on November 2, 2024.(Pixabay)

Bali Pratipada 2024 date and timings

This year, the significant festival of Bali Pratipada will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Bali Puja Pratahkala muhurat - 06:34 AM to 08:46 AM, November 2

Duration - 02 hours 12 minutes

Bali Puja Sayankala muhurat - 15:23 PM to 17:35 PM

Duration - 02 hours 12 minutes

Pratipada Tithi begins - 18:16 PM on Nov 01, 2024

Pratipada Tithi ends - 20:21 PM on Nov 02, 2024

Bali Pratipada 2024 history

According to legends associated with the Vamana Avatar of Lord Vishnu, the demon king Bali was banished to Patala (the netherworld) by Lord Vishnu. However, due to Bali's generosity, Vishnu granted him permission to visit Bhulok (the earthly realm) for three days. It is believed that during this time, King Bali blessed his devotees.

Religious texts suggest that an image of King Bali, along with his wife Vindhyavali, should be placed at the centre of the home. This image is to be adorned with five different colours, and devotees should worship this colourful representation during Bali Puja.

Bali Pratipada 2024 rituals

The rituals of Bali Pratipada vary across states but generally include gift exchanges to honour King Bali and the deities. Hindus begin the day with a ceremonial oil bath, followed by wearing new clothes. Homes are adorned with colourful Rangoli or Kolam designs at the entrance, and images of Bali and his wife, Vindhyavali, are worshipped, often made from clay or cow dung.

As night falls, lamps are lit at doorways and temples. Celebrations include community sports, feasting, and the traditional dice game pachikalu, which has its roots in a legend involving gods Shiva, Parvati, Kartikeya, and Ganesha.

In western India, cultural events and musical concerts are part of the festivities. The farming communities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also observe special rituals such as Kedaragauri Vratam, Gopuja, and Gouramma Puja, which include cleaning cowsheds and worshipping decorated images of King Bali.