Govardhan Puja 2023 Date and Time: When is Govardhan Puja after Diwali? Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, timing, samagri, bhog

The auspicious Hindu festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated after Diwali and before Bhai Dooj. On this day, people worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat. Also known as Annakoot Puja, it is marked as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padwa in Maharashtra. Devotees of Lord Krishna prepare food made from grains like wheat, rice, curry made from gram flour, and leafy vegetables and offer it to Lord Krishna. As we gear up to enjoy the festivities, here are a few things about Govardhan Puja that you should know, including its date, time, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, and samagri. Know Govardhan Puja 2023 date, time, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, timing, samagri, and bhog. (HT Photo)

Govardhan Puja 2023 Date:

Govardhan Puja falls during the Pratipada tithi of Kartik month. In the Hindu calendar, it may also be celebrated a day before Amavasya Tithi. But it depends on the time of commencement of Pratipada Tithi. The festival of Govardhan Puja generally falls on the next day of Diwali Puja annually. However, sometimes there may be a gap of one day. This year, Govardhan Puja falls on November 14, says Drik Panchang.

Govardhan Puja 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Timing:

According to the Panchang, the puja timing for the festival will start at 6:43 am and end at 8:52 am on November 14. The Shubh Muhurat will last for 2 hours and 9 minutes. Meanwhile, the Pratipada tithi will begin from 2:56 pm on November 13 and end at 2:36 pm on November 14.

Govardhan Puja 2023 Puja Vidhi, Bhog and Puja Samagri:

When performing Govardhan Puja, there are a few things to remember. First, make Govardhan Parvat with cow dung in your courtyard. Then, worship Lord Govardhan by lighting a lamp and offering rice, kheer, batashe, water, milk, paan, Kesar, and flowers. Also, pray to Lord Krishna after arranging all samagri. One should also prepare 56 or 108 types of food items and offer them as bhog to God.

To perform bhog for Govardhan Puja, you will need sweets for the deity, incense sticks, flowers, garlands made with fresh flowers, roli, rice, and cow dung. Devotees also prepare 56 food items known as the Chappan Bhog. They also make panchamrit using honey, curd and sugar.

Meanwhile, the puja samagri for Govardhan Puja includes wheat, rice, Panchamrit (made with curd, milk, honey, sugar, nuts and tulsi leaves), Annakutta sabzi (made with several vegetables), and curry (made of gram flour and leafy vegetables). The curry, Panchamrit and sabzi are offered to Lord Krishna. Additionally, the Panchamrit is later given to devotees after it is offered to God.

