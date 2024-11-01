Govardhan Puja 2024: How to perform Govardhan Maharaj arti for prosperity and happiness? Dos and don'ts to keep in mind

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakoot Puja, is a revered Hindu festival celebrated after Diwali. It marks Lord Krishna's victory over God Indra and is dedicated to honouring Krishna and the Govardhan Mountain. Observed on the first day of the bright half of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar, this festival symbolises the power of faith and devotion. It is a time of worship, communal prayers, feasting, and joy. This year, Govardhan Puja falls on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Also read: Happy Govardhan Puja 2024: 30+ wishes, images, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses for Lord Krishna devotees ) Govardhan Puja, celebrated two days after Diwali, honours Lord Krishna's victory over Indra and the Govardhan Mountain. (Pinterest)

Arti of Govardhan Maharaj

Shri Govardhan Maharaj, O Maharaj, Tere Mathe Mukuta Viraja Raheo।

Tope Paan Chadhe Tope Phoola Chadhe, Tope Chadhe Dudha Ki Dhara।

Tere Mathe Mukuta Viraja Raheo।

Teri Saat Kosa Ki Parikamma,Chakaleshwara Hai Vishrama।

Tere Mathe Mukuta Viraja Raheo।

Tere Gale Mein Kantha Saja Raheo,Thodi Pe Heera Laal।

Tere Mathe Mukuta Viraja Raheo।

Tere Kanana Kundala Chamaka Raheo,Teri Jhanki Bani Vishala।

Tere Mathe Mukuta Viraja Raheo।

Giriraj Dharana Prabhu Teri Sharana,Karo Bhakt Ka Beda Paar।

Tere Mathe Mukuta Viraja Raheo।

How to perform Govardhan Puja

To perform Govardhan Puja, begin by offering two sticks of sugarcane to the picture or idol of Govardhan. Present offerings such as curd, unboiled milk, batasha, laddoos, and peda as prasad. Light a diya and offer roli and rice as part of the rituals. Pray sincerely to Govardhan, seeking blessings. Share the offerings by leaving some batasha in the thali and giving it to someone along with money as a gesture of goodwill. Recite the Lakshmi Katha during the puja, and ensure the reader is given a silver coin as dakshina. Apply kajal from the kajlota used in the Deepavali puja. Traditionally, it is believed that the women of the house should eat first and start their meal with something sweet.

Dos for Govardhan Puja:

Begin with a blessed bath: Start your day with an oil massage and a bath to purify yourself before the prayers.

Light it up: Place a diya near the Tulsi plant and in the northeast corner of your home for prosperity and peace. This diya is believed to welcome positive energy into your space.

Parikrama traditions: Perform circumambulation (parikrama) around the totem with family members in clean attire to signify unity and blessings.

Offer the Annakoot prasad: Prepare and offer a colourful array of food to Lord Krishna, symbolising abundance and shared prosperity.

Don'ts for Govardhan Puja:

Avoid enclosed spaces: Prepare the Annakoot feast in an open space to encourage the flow of positive energy.

Say no to moon-gazing: Tradition advises against looking at the moon, as it is believed to disrupt the day's blessings.

Maintain cleanliness: Avoid wearing dirty clothes during the parikrama, as it is considered disrespectful. Always dress in fresh attire.

Skip solo worship: Engage in family worship; group prayers are considered more auspicious and amplify blessings.

Mind your words and actions: Refrain from using harsh language or engaging in conflicts to maintain a positive, compassionate atmosphere.