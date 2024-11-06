Goa ‘taxi mafia’, overpriced hotels blamed for declining tourism, Indians say ‘Thailand better’

Several Indians have come forward to share shocking stories of ‘Goa taxi mafia’ after a report suggesting that foreign tourism in the state has failed to reach pre-Covid levels went viral online. The CEIC Data report was shared by X user Ramanuj Mukherjee, who wrote: “Tourism in Goa is down in the dumps. Foreign tourists have abandoned the state already. Look at 2019 v 2023 numbers. Russians and Brits who used to visit annually have opted for Sri Lanka instead.” Indians say taxi mafia and overpriced hotels are reasons why they don't want to visit Goa anymore

According to CEIC, only 1.5 million foreign tourists visited Goa in 2023, compared to 8.5 million in 2019. CEIC, which stands for China Economic Information Center, did say that domestic tourism in Goa had increased steadily after the Covid dip, but Mukherjee predicted that this too would soon see a decline.

“Indian tourists still visiting, but soon likely to ditch it as word spreads about exploitation of tourists while there are so many cheaper comparable locations abroad,” he wrote on X, where his post has gone viral with over 2 million views.

The CEIC numbers differ significantly from official Ministry of Tourism data.

Is tourism in Goa suffering?

Since Mukherjee’s post went viral with over 2 million views, many social media users have come forward to share stories of their own unpleasant experiences in the beach state, which is among India’s top tourist destinations.

A number of Indians blamed the ‘Goa taxi mafia’ for the decline in tourism, revealing how they had been threatened and abused by cab drivers for offering rides to foreigners. Overpriced hotels emerged as another pain point.

“Goa is doomed all thanks to the alliance of local taxi mafia and administration,” wrote X user Sagar. Goa's taxi unions have opposed the entry of popular ride hailing apps like Ola and Uber in the state. When Ola was launched in Goa in 2014, local taxi unions went on strike, forcing the government to ban Ola and Uber.

“Goa taxi mafia”

X users blamed Goa taxi mafia for the decline in tourist footfall.

X user Madhur said that more than 10 taxi drivers ganged up against him when he went to pick up a German friend from a popular beach. “Goa’s taxi mafia is responsible for it,” he wrote, revealing how a German woman was forced to pay ₹1,800 to a taxi driver for a 37 km ride.

“I went to pick up a friend (from Germany) from Benaulim Beach and I was accompanied by another friend (a local Goan). A taxi guy (in Benaulim) saw us, he stopped us and in no time there were 10+ taxi drivers ready to beat us up,” he recalled.

Fitness influencer Chirag Barjatya shared a similar story: “Once in Goa, we gave a lift to a foreign tourist in our car. Some taxi guy stopped us and asked us to get him down, or they would break the car. Goa tourism is ruined majorly by how taxi mafia behaved,” he wrote.

Others also shared critical opinions while asking that Ola and Uber be allowed to ply in the state. “I paid 2000 ₹for a flight ticket from Mumbai to Goa in 2018 & paid 2500 ₹for a freaking TAXI from Goa Airport to Arambol! Their Taxi Mafia is next level,” a user said.

Goa’s loss is Thailand’s gain

Meanwhile, dozens of Indian tourists said that they now prefer to visit South East Asian countries instead of Goa.

“A lot of people think Goa has over-tourism. Meanwhile Southeast Asia, coastal Spain etc serve exponentially more tourists for much less money, much better transport, and have higher standards of living and better preserved natural environment. We’re failing Goa,” X user Siddharth Singh said.

“Not just Goa. Last year, planned a trip to Wayanad. After calculating the cost and time of travel, ended up visiting Sri Lanka instead,” another person added.

“Till 2019, Goa trip is a dream like vacation for everyone esp. the young ones. Post Covid - once people discovered Vietnam, and also Thailand/Malaysia opening up with almost zero restrictions - game over for Goa,” a person opined.

“With Thailand making it visa free for Indians, it’s going to be worse for Goa..” another predicted.