The Tourism Department of Goa has unveiled 'Goa Taxi App' to elevate the travel experience, stated a government release on Friday. Goa tourism dept unveils 'Goa Taxi App' to enhance travel experience (Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg (File))

According to the release, this app has been introduced to ensure hassle-free commuting and an enhanced travelling experience for residents and visitors across the state.

Additionally, it will provide the Goan Taxi Drivers an opportunity to increase their revenue within the state and offer a price advantage. For the residents and tourists, this app will also bring the convenience of hailing a cab from the comfort of their home or hotel, the release stated.

Speaking on the occasion of the app launch, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant said, "Over the last four years, it has been our goal to develop innovative technology in various sectors in order to increase the ease of living and happiness index of both tourists and residents in Goa."

"We've had a positive response for the last six months, and today we're launching the Goa Taxi App. Our goal is to attract quality visitors rather than numbers. It would also assist in decreasing accidents and keeping women safe while traveling. I encourage everyone to use the Goa Taxi App, and I commend those who have already done it reflects their trust in the Government," CM Sawant said.

The Goa Taxi App makes it simple to book a taxi at any time of day or night. For a visitor in particular, a driver-driven cab at an inexpensive rate will be preferable to a self-driven car or bike, according to the release.

When a tourist is unfamiliar with a region's topography and relies on Google Maps, it results in a stressful experience. With the use of a unified taxi app system, passengers can rate the driver, report any instances of inappropriate behavior, and request assistance through the call center. In addition, the app has an SOS in case of any catastrophe, malfunction, emergency, or security feature pertaining to the protection of female travelers, it added.

“Today, marks the launch of the Goa Taxi App, which has been made free of cost. Tourism is a significant component of our state and hence hassle-free transportation is crucial. This app will be handed over to those in charge of taxi services. Both tourists and the local Goan population will benefit from it," Goa Minister of Tourism Rohan A Khaunte said.

Further, he said, "In terms of price, we'll use prices approved by the Director of Transportation. This service has been running at the MOPA airport over a counter for the previous six months. The results have been favorable since more than 500 vehicles are plying on Goa Taxi App. So far, we have served approximately 30,000 tourists. We will ensure that it's offered not only in coastal belts but also near industrial estates to encourage carpooling and other initiatives."

He added that it is a hassle-free 24/7 booking service. "Another feature is that instant feedback can be given by passengers and they can even rate the drivers. Plus, a call center is available in the event of misbehavior. There is also an SOS emergency center for women," he said.

GTDC Chairman Ganesh Gaonkar, Goa Secretary of tourism Sanjay Goel IAS and Goa Director of Tourism Suneel Anchipaka IAS were also present at the event.