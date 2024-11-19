Meditate with Sara Ali Khan at the new Airbnb wellness retreat in Goa, booking starts November 27

Sara Ali Khan tapped into her hosting side as she joined Airbnb for an exclusive wellness retreat in Goa, alongside Bollywood stars like Jhanvi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. Although it’s not her property, unlike the others, this collaboration is significant as guests get the exclusive opportunity to enjoy a yoga session guided by her. As a fitness enthusiast, Sara Ali Khan's affinity for yoga makes this partnership even more special. Sara Ali Khan, a fitness enthusiast is especially exhilarated to host a property that is centred on a meditative gateway.(PC: Airbnb)

More about the property

The property features a tropical landscape with tall coconut trees and a pool.(PC: Airbnb)

The booking for this tranquil Airbnb property will commence on November 27 at 10 AM. The serene, yoga gateway is open for a lucky group of up to four people. With a backdrop of lush, green landscape, this place is the ideal gateway for those seeking a moment away from the daily hustle and unwind. Sara at the announcement event especially talked about the open veranda with pretty views of the sky. The guests will also get a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan’s wellness rituals and secrets.

What did Sara wear?



For the announcement, her ensemble too reflected the meditative speciality of the retreat. She showed her flair for method dressing, but this time for a mega announcement. Sara Ali Khan wore white, quite apt for the event. White is associated with calmness and tranquillity. Sara promises this peace at the serene Airbnb in Goa. Her classic ensemble was timeless as she dazzled in monochrome white featuring a white sequin knitted cardigan and skirt. Matching the gold buttons on her cardigan, she wore dangling gold earrings. Putting up her hair in a high pony and going for a subtle makeup look, her look is grounded in luxurious simplicity much like the AirBnB property.

The entire cardigan and skirt set was from Maje Paris. On the official website eu.maje.com, the cardigan is listed at 315€ which is roughly Rs. 28, 097 while her skirt is 255€ on placedestendances.com which is 22,737.

More about her work

Sara Ali Khan was last seen on-screen in the Netflix murder mystery Murder Mubarak and as Usha Mehta in Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. As of now, she’s gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Metro... In Dino.

