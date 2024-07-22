Experience of staying at Sridevi’s ‘AirBnB’ home, meeting Janhvi Kapoor

Manas, an Instagram influencer, recently had the time of his life when he got selected to visit Janhvi Kapoor’s home in Chennai for a customised experience, tailored to suit the demands of the guest. The influencer took to his Instagram profile and shared the reel of how he ended up in Sridevi’s home and got to meet Janhvi Kapoor in person. Thanks to Airbnb – an online marketplace for selecting and booking short or long-term homestays, hotels and experiences. Manas had the time of his life when he got to stay at Sridevi's room and meet Janhvi Kapoor in person.(Instagram/@roomadillo)

A few days back, Airbnb launched a new handle – Icons. With that, Airbnb intends to tailor customised and extraordinary experiences for their customers. Airbnb's Icons features experiences hosted by the greatest icons of the world across all industries, such as films, music, television, art and sports. One of the experiences featured a chance to stay in Janhvi Kapoor’s home.

How the influencer got selected for this special experience

Manas got selected and soon received confirmation from Airbnb regarding his stay. He landed up in Chennai and was greeted by a chauffeur who guided him to Sri Villa – the home of the legendary actress and Janhvi Kapoor’s mother Sridevi. What followed was nothing less than a dream. "Unreal experience from Airbnb," Manas shared on Instagram.

Details of his stay at Sri Villa

Manas was guided to stay in Sridevi’s room, which was tailored to suit the needs of the actor. Sri Villa is a beautiful lush property with a beach-facing view in Chennai centered around minimalism and modernism. The influencer further added that he had access to all the amenities of the house, including a group of chefs who cooked whatever they wanted.

Soon, they got to meet Janhvi Kapoor in person and speak to her about their business and also about her upcoming movies. Janhvi posed for a picture with the guests. The actor looked pretty in a casual monochrome slip dress.

However, the video received some flak from other netizens who pointed out the absence of privacy. “Woah. What in the world? How was Jahnvi ok with this invasion of such a private space? Coz they don’t live there anymore, but still. How much could’ve Airbnb afforded to pay her to get her to agree to this,” read one comment. Another user pointed out - “I applied for this, and I believe I had a wonderful application, but of course only companies and other brand boosting people get such experiences!”